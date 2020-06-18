The Shakopee Valley News publishes the names of Shakopee residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
University of Minnesota Crookston
Abdiwali Abdullahi and Rattana Nuon were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list. To qualify, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while maintaining a 3.66 grade-point average.
Belmont University
Alexandra Persaud was named to spring 2020 dean’s list. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
University of Sioux Falls
Jonathan Rowe was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
Buena Vista University
Benjamin Kockelman was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list. The list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Minnesota State Community and Technical College
Nafiso Ali was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list. To qualify for the list, students must earn a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.99.