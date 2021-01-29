The Shakopee Valley News publishes the names of Shakopee residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Lake Area Technical College
Juan Pierre Van Der Merwe has been named to the president's list. The list is limited to full-time students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0.
Saint Mary's University
Cole Hagen was named to the fall 2020 dean's list, which includes students who earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Steven Wright was named to the school's dean's list for the 2020 fall semester. Students who make the list have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
Gustavus Adolphus College
Amber Forrester, Justine Holm, Sarah Koch, Amanda Markert, Anna Pozdnyakov, Dareya Pozdnyakov, Adam Thornberg, Kevin Vieira and Shelby Zander were named to the fall 2020 dean's list. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Winona State University
Anna Burandt, Hannah Edberg, Grace Geis, Ally Loiselle, Samantha Lureen, Mitchell Prosser and Brittany Sletten were named to the fall 2020 dean's list. To make the list, a student must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time (at least 12 credit hours for a grade) and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5.
Iowa State University
Carri Mae Anderson, Nobles Antwi, Victoria Rose Brenke, Benjamin G. Burdick, Maxwell Thun Crowe, Isabel Marie Danicich, Marcus James Jakubowsky, Alyssa Elizabeth Jirik, Riley Edward Knutson, Allison Mckenzie Lassiter, Connor Anthony Masloski, Garrett Mark McCall, Desiree Carmella Mignone, Jessen O'Fallon, Kristen Ann Peka, Vijay Anand Relan, Kynan Patrick Reynolds, Luke J. Schmidt and Benjamin Ryan Titcomb were named to the fall 2020 dean's list. Students named to the dean's list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
South Dakota State University
Nicole Allison Hoepner graduated in 2020 with a bachelor's of science in nursing degree.
University of Minnesota Crookston
Heidi Toczek graduated in fall 2020 with distinction with a bachelor's of science degree in health management.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Erin Bauer, dean's list; Kit Chow, dean's list; Holly Christy, dean's honor list; Calista Hanninen, dean's list; Megan Hofslien, dean's honor list; Gabby Husmann, dean's list; Karlee Jensen, dean's honor list; Lucas Maddox, dean's honor list; Luke McCullough, dean's list; Vivian Phan, dean's list; Nathaniel Pitterle, dean's honor list; Sierra Potz, dean's list; Cailyn Schiltz, dean's list; Akshay Vankayala, dean's honor list; Lexi Vilter, dean's list; Madeline Wherley, dean's list and Isabelle Yun, dean's list. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college at UW-Madison sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "dean's honor list" and "dean's high honor list."
College of St. Scholastica
Hannah Held, Alayna Hoehn, Bradley Knowles, Geno Oliha and Erika Walberg were named to the fall 2020 dean's list. Dean's list members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Brooke Baker, Benjamin Becraft, Trina Hendrickson, Ashley Lake, Leo Lickfold, Erin Olson, Natalie Reber, Ava Roberts, Luke Swanson and Callie Theyson were named to the fall 2020 dean's list. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
University of Minnesota Morris
Andrea Glynn was named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.666 or higher while taking 12 or more credits on the A-F grading system, with no incompletes or nonsatisfactory grades.
University of Minnesota Duluth
Rebecca Adams, Tanner Braun, Nathan Buel, Dawson Buro, Ly Chhun, Jillian Cote, Samantha DeRoma, Kallie Erdmann, Jacob Evans, Megan Fanum, Sara Ferguson, Eric Fracek, Makayla Hage, Grace Jakusz, Abigail Klemm, Elena Miller, Madeline Moore, Skyler Nagel, August Nelson, Vanessa Saina, Katherine Sawyer, Ashley Scheu, Michael Waldorf and Izabella Zadra were named to the dean's list for the fall semester 2020. Students on the dean's list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
University of New Hampshire
Samuel Hoffman has been named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for earning high honors for the fall 2020 semester. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors.
Southwest Minnesota State University
Jessica Jacobson, Justyne Kinsella, Josh Meyer and Meg Schmidt received were named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester. Amberlynn Morgan received high honors for the semester. An undergraduate student who completes 12 or more A-F graded credits and achieves a grade-point-average of 3.5 or higher earns honors. If a 4.0 grade-point-average is achieved, the student earns high honors.
North Dakota State University
Amelia Anderson, Alison Bailey, Josie Baldzicki, Kaylin Brennan, Rebecca Brinkley, Tyler Hart, Jordan Hove, Nate Lemos, Harrison Loebertmann, Isabel Meger, Carson Mennen, Emma Mueller, Brandon Neri, Jack Sauers, Samuel Smith, Jacob Spanier, Sydney Stahl, Casey Stark, Noah Stoerzinger, Thomas Sullivan, Samantha Tate, Gabrielle Tolkinen, Kourtney Vizenor and Luna Zauhar were named to the fall 2020 dean's list.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Pitschneider graduated in fall 2020 with a bachelor's of science degree in elementary education with a senior merit recognition.