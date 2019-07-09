The Shakopee Valley News publishes the names of Shakopee residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
University
of North Dakota
The following students received bachelor’s degrees from the University of North Dakota this spring: Rebecca Kickert, Nathan Kreuser, Adam Schuhmacher, Cullen Tolkinen and Anthony Underwood.
Sain
t Mary’s University of Minnesota
April Thornberg was named to the spring dean’s list at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona with a GPA of at least 3.6.
Dunwoody
College of Technology
Mason Meyer received an associate degree in Machine Tool Technology and was named to the spring dean’s list at Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis with a GPA of at least 3.5.
Rochester Institute of Technology
Kim Ngo and Dom Hen were named to the spring dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology with GPAs of at least 3.4 while taking at least 12 credits.
The College of St. Scholastica
Elizabeth Ericson received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing this spring from The College of St. Scholastica.
Drake University
The following students were named to the spring dean’s list at Drake University in Des Moines with GPAs of at least 3.5: Leah Amundson, Gavin Menning, Brooke Pederson and Maggie Piotraschke.
Katelyn Maddox was named to the spring president’s list with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Sydney Fabel graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, International Business and Marketing.
St. Cloud State University
The following students graduated from St. Cloud State University this spring: Luke Allison, Andrea Harrell, Cora Link, Sam Scott, Reilly Scully and Ryslan Sizoneko.
The following students were named to the spring dean’s list at St. Cloud State University this spring with GPAs of at least 3.75: Kyle Anderson, Cora Link, Duong Nguyen, Kayla Peterson, Michaela Richards and Casey Sanders.
Coll
ege of St. Benedict
Jessica Ericson was named to the spring dean’s list at College of St. Benedict in Collegeville with a GPA of at least 3.8 while taking at least 12 credits.
St. John’s University
Peyton Geis was named to the spring dean’s list at St. John’s University in St. Jospeh with a GPA of at least 3.8 while taking at least 12 credits.
Minnesota State
College Southeast
Trent Hack and Caitlin Kling were named to the spring president’s list at Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona with GPAs of at least 3.5 while taking at least 12 credits.
Grinnell College
Raghuram Inturi has been named to the Grinnell College Dean’s List for the spring semester. Inturi is the child of Venkateswara Inturi and Sudhakara Inturi of Shakopee.
Anh Thu Tran Pham graduated from Grinnell College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science. Pham is the child of Phuong Uyen Tran of Shakopee.