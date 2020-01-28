The Shakopee Valley News publishes the names of Shakopee residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Hamline University
Amanda Jensen, Maggie Gavic, Skylar Bell and Karenna Trauger, all of Shakopee, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Hamline University. Students who achieved this honor held a 3.5 GPA or higher while maintaining a full course load.
North Dakota State University
Samuel Abrahamson, Amelia Anderson, Alison Bailey, Joseph Berens, Nathaniel Boisjolie-Gair, Kaylin Brennan, Rebecca Brinkley, Isabelle Creager, Ally DeJongh, Jack Hance, Taylor Hove, Madison Markgraf, Emma Mueller, Lynsey Owen, Amy Sawyer, Noah Seekins, Samuel Smith, Sydney Stahl and Casey Stark, all of Shakopee, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at North Dakota State University. Students who earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above are named to the list.
University of Iowa
Emily Hill, Ella Michael, Elizabeth Nguyen, Kyle Sydness and Nicole Tay, all of Shakopee, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at the University of Iowa. To be named ot the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
University of Minnesota-Duluth
Megan Fanum, of Shakopee, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. To make the list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above and be enrolled in 12 or more graded credits.
St. Cloud State University
Kyle Anderson, Duong Nguyen, Michaela Richards and Casey Sanders, all of Shakopee, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at St. Cloud State University. To be eligible, students must earn a grade point average of 3.75 or above.
University of New Hampshire
Samuel Hoffman, of Shakopee, was named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for earning high honors for the fall 2019 semester. Highest honors are awareded to sudents who earn a semester grade point average of 3.65 to 3.84.
Luther College
Tanner Olsen, of Shakopee, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Luther College. To make the list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above and complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades.
Saint Mary's University
Cole Hagen, Brennen McClay and April Thornberg, all of Shakopee, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Saint Mary's University. To make the list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher.