The Shakopee Valley News publishes the names of Shakopee residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Anthony LaTour graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in December 2019 with a bachelor's of science degree in nursing and health sciences.
Bemidji State University
Caitlin Bowman, Philip Johnson, Emily Kohlhof and Kyle Oxley were named to the dean's list at Bemidji State University for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a grade point average of 3.5 for the semester.
Illinois Wesleyan University
Alexander Doorenbos was named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Illinois Wesleyan University. To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better during the semester.
Azusa Pacific University
Myia Butler was named to the dean's list at Azusa Pacific University for the fall 2019 semester. To make the list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better.