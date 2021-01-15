The Shakopee Valley News publishes the names of Shakopee residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Claire Bongard, Ashlyn Cory, Holly Eckers, Jack Erdmann, Marlie Hammack, Kjersten Johnson, Austin Pitschneider, Clairissa Ries and Charles Theis were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. To be named to the dean's list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Madeline Ames, Lauren Aus, Emily Bohn, Addisyn Courchene, Anaka Hanson, Hans Hover, Jacqueline Macht, Jessica Millis, Autumn Tollefson and Madison Yuza were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. To be eligible, a student must be in good academic standing, have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.70 and have completed at least 12 credits during the semester.
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Lauren Lindahl and Elija Worley received "highest honors" for the fall 2020 semester. Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 are given the highest honors designation.
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Garrett Harinen and Evan Michels were named to the fall 2020 dean's list. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
Bob Jones University
Artica Dykstra was named to the fall 2020 dean's list. The dean's list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Clarke University
Jacob Rondeau was named to the fall 2020 dean's list. The list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.