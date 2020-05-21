The Shakopee Valley News publishes the names of Shakopee residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The following students graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato in spring 2020: Joy Ayu, master's of science, education technology; Joshua Budin, bachelor's of science, marketing; Luke Dawson, bachelor's of arts, international relations, cum laude; Jennifer Doll, bachelor's of science, RN baccalaureate completion; Troy Dollerschell, bachelor's of science, sport management; Mallory Glynn, bachelor's of science, American Indigenous studies, cum laude; Matthew Heiling, bachelor's of science, exercise science, summa cum laude; Mickayla Heiling, bachelor's of science, electrical engineering, magna cum laude; Alexandrea Hillman, bachelor's of science, elementary education, magna cum laude; Brielle Holm, bachelor's of science, nursing, magna cum laude; Jessie Jimenez, bachelor's of science, communication studies; Roman Kudin, bachelor's of science, exercise science; Charlene LuongVan, bachelor's of science, communication studies; Christine Monjoseph, bachelor's of science, RN baccalaureate completion, summa cum laude; Peter Shapoval, bachelor's of science, biology, cum laude; Danayit Shewamene, bcahelor's of science, integrated engineering, magna cum laude; Miranda Smith, bachelor's of science, elementary education, cum laude; Andrew Sturm, bachelor's of science, nursing, summa cum laude; Drew Theis, bachelor's of science, construction management; Jackson Ulstrom, bachelor's of arts, English studies, cum laude; Nathanael Whitla, bachelor's of science, exercise science; Colin Winterrowd, bachelor's of science, sport management; Cristina Yager, bachelor's of science, RN baccalaureate completion.
University of Jamestown
Garrett Mitchell was included in the school's spring 2020 dean's list for maintaining a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better.