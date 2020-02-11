The Shakopee Valley News publishes the names of Shakopee residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Michigan Technological University
Tyler Eichten, of Shakopee, graduated from Michigan Technological University on Dec. 14, 2019. Eichten was among 325 graduates that day.
Drake University
The following Shakopee students were named to the dean's list at Drake University for the fall 2019 semester: Kayla Batdorf, Megan Menke, Jacob Pawlowski, Maggie Piotraschke and Christina Schallenkamp. To qualify for the dean's list, students must have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The following Shakopee students were named to the president's list at Drake University for the fall 2019 semester: Lexie Bennett, Katelyn Maddox, Gavin Menning, Brooke Pederson and Catherine Younger.To qualify for the president's list, students must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Bethel University
Nathaniel Chau, Emily Kahlow, Keegan Mellema and Andrew Rolley, all of Shakopee, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Bethel University. To be named to the list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
North Dakota State University
Joshua Hewett, Allyson Johnson and Samuel Sindelar, all of Shakopee, graduated from North Dakota State University in fall 2019.