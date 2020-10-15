The Shakopee Valley News publishes the names of Shakopee residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
The Citadel
Dallas Garwood, of Prior Lake, and a Shakopee High School graduate, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. The dean’s list honors cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of Incomplete and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Paul O’Connor, of Shakopee, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Minnesota State University, Mankato. To earn the recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above.