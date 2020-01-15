The Shakopee Valley News publishes the names of Shakopee residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
University of Minnesota Duluth
August Nelson, of Shakopee, a student in the school's Swenson College of Science and Engineering, was named to the dean's list for academic excellence for the fall 2019 semester. To make the list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Trine University
Matthew Wolter, of Shakopee, a student on Trine University's main campus, earned dean's list recognition for the fall 2019 term. To be named to the dean's list, students must complete at least 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.5-3.749. Wolter is majoring in exercise science.
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Garrett Harinen and Mackenzie Reeder, both of Shakopee, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Minnesota State University Moorhead for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the dean's list, students must be in degree-seeking status and maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 graded credits.
Gustavus Adolphus College
Monali Bhakta, Erin Bornholdt, Amber Forrester, Justine Holm, Emily Roder, Kevin Vieira and Shelby Zander, all of Shakopee, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Gustavus Adolphus College. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average or higher for the semester ending in December 2019.
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Camille Calica, Mckenzyn Doty, Hans Hover, Christopher Isensee, Justin Orosz and Kassandra Underwood, all of Shakopee, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.