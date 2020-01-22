The Shakopee Valley News publishes the names of Shakopee residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
Dakota State
University
Madison Krell, of Shakopee, was named to the president’s academic honors list for the fall 2019 semester at Dakota State University. To make the list, students had to earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.
College of St. Scholastica
Hannah Held and Alayna Hoehn, both of Shakopee, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at The College of St. Scholastica. To make the list, students must earn a 3.75 grade point average or above.
University of North Dakota
Alison Beireis, of Shakopee, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of North Dakota. The dean’s list comprises students whose grade point average is in the top 15% of the enrollment in each of the school’s degree granting colleges and schools. A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work rather than “satisfactory/unsatisfactory.”
Victor Gromoff, of Shakopee, was named to the president’s roll of honor at the University of North Dakota. To make the list, students must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or higher. Students must also have earned a minimum of 30 semester hours and have completed a minimum of 12 hours at the end of the semester, eight o fwhich must be for traditional letter grades.
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Caitlin Harrison, Trina Hendrickson, Ryanne Millis, Jacob Nadeau, Dylan Pass, Natalie Reber and Isabel Roberts, all of Shakopee, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.