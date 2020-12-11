The Shakopee Valley News publishes the names of Shakopee residents or former residents who graduate, enroll or earn recognition in post-secondary education and whose names are shared by their schools.
St. Norbert College
Megan Guckeen was named to the fall 2020 dean's list at St. Norbert College. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The following students graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato at the end of the fall 2020 semester: Naiom Appiah, bachelor's of science, biology; Jessica Bushard, bachelor's of science, RN baccalaureate completion, cum laude; Madison Conway, bachelor's of science, communication studies; Troy Dollerschell, bachelor's of science, sport management; Jessie Jimenez, bachelor's of science; Charlene LuongVan, bachelor's of science, communication studies; Karen Nguyen, bachelor's of science, communication studies, cum laude; Heather Petersen, bachelor's of science, biology; Zemzem Teffo, bachelor's of science, interdisciplinary studies; Zemzem Teffo, bachelor's of science, RN baccalaureate completion; Jackson Ulstrom, bachelor's of arts, English studies, cum laude; Holli Wandersee, bachelor's of science, RN baccalaureate completion; Allison Xiong, bachelor's of science, applied organizational studies; Cristina Yager, bachelor's of science, RN baccalaureate completion, magna cum laude.
St. Cloud State University
Alexis Wandersee was awarded the Alumni Legacy Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year. This scholarship is for new incoming freshmen and new incoming transfer students who have a parent/guardian who graduated from SCSU and show a demonstrated history of academic success