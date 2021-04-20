Shakopee High School seniors have had quite the non-traditional end to their high school experience. Many of them have not been able to attend prom yet due to last year's pandemic restrictions.
This year, though COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, Shakopee High School is getting creative in order to give senior students a prom experience — albeit different from the traditional dance with punch bowls and a unique venue.
Shakopee's 2021 Prom is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, for Shakopee High School seniors only. The event will consist of a Grand March at 5 p.m. and games and activities starting at 7 p.m. at the Shakopee High School.
“When we think of prom we typically think of live music, and kids dancing,” Shakopee High School Principal Jeff Pawlicki said. “But in our COVID world, that’s not the best course of action.”
Some of the details are still being sorted out as to what that course of action will look like. Pawlicki said the prom committee and student council is looking at activities such as renting a mini golf course and other games, and it’s looking into utilizing the high school’s upper and lower commons and extended area to spread students out as much as possible.
Pawlicki added when seniors buy tickets to prom, they will be able to register in pods of six — so if three couples want to go to prom together, they don’t need to worry about each kid being six feet apart from the next.
“In a year like this we want to give kids the opportunity to have fun,” Pawlicki said.