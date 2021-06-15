Shakopee Area Catholic School principal Julie Moran is leaving the school after 20 years.
Moran first started teaching for SACS in the late 1990s before she spent a few years on the east coast. She then returned to SACS in 2001, where she’s remained for the past two decades. Moran has taught first, fourth and fifth grade at SACS. She also created and taught the school’s high potential program.
Moran said when she first started teaching, the school was about half the size it is now, and it was located at St. Mark’s Church (in the school building that was recently torn down).
When the new SACS was built, Moran said it helped them grow in size because there was more room to expand.
“I’m really proud we were open for in-person learning every day this year, and we really updated our teaching and got caught up in technology for the students who were still at home,” Moran said.
Moran added she’s most proud of the relationships she’s created in the past 20 years at SACS, with students, teachers and families.
“I’m most proud of the fact that SACS has a great reputation of always doing what’s best for kids,” Moran said. “We ask ourselves what’s best for our students and the children, and we make it work.”
Moran said she accepted a job as the director of St. Hubert Catholic School’s elementary school in Chanhassen, which is a narrowing of her job description. She said she’s moving on so she can return to “coaching teachers and fostering student engagement.”
“It really has been my pleasure and honor to serve this community for the past 20 years,” Moran said.
SACS is currently in the hiring process for a new principal, according to the school's spokesperson.