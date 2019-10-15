The Shakopee School Board is accepting applications to fill the seat vacated by Reggie Bowerman.
Bowerman's resignation will take effect Dec. 31. He cited moving to Missouri for his leaving. He was first appointed in 2008.
At its Oct. 14 work session, the Shakopee School Board approved a motion to begin with the process to fill the vacancy. The replacement will serve on the Shakopee School Board for the 2020 calendar year, according to information from Shakopee Public Schools.
The person selected to serve could also choose to run as a candidate in the November 2020 General Election.
Applications can be found online at bit.ly/2ORv5qG.
Minnesota statute mandates applicants meet the following requirements:
- At least 21 years old.
- U.S. Citizen and eligible to vote.
- Resident of School District 720 for at least 30 days.
- No record of criminal sexual misconduct for which registration is required.
Minnesota statute also mandates that candidates have a conflict of interest if they are a board member and:
- Expect to make over $8,000 as an employee of the district in any fiscal year.
- Have a personal financial interest in the sale, lease or contract with the district (there are exceptions).
- Hold another elected position, except township board.
The Shakopee School Board will accept complete written applications available from and submitted to the superintendent's office at 1200 Town Square, Shakopee, MN, 55379.
The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 27.
The board is expected to select a replacement at its Jan. 6, 2020 meeting.
The school board will discuss and select finalists at a Dec. 9 meeting. It will interview finalists Dec. 16.
Once a candidate is selected, there is a 30-day waiting period prior to final appointment to the school board made on Feb. 10, 2020.
Call the superintendent's office at 952-496-5002 with questions.