Thirty grant proposals have been funded for Shakopee Public Schools projects for the 2019-20 school year, according to a news release from the Shakopee Educational Endowment Foundation.
Since 1991, SEEF has funded grants for school district staff innovative classroom projects. This year, grants were funded for 64 staff members, representing $29,491, the release said.
Grant requests totaled nearly $43,000.
"While the Foundation would have liked to fund all the projects, there were more requests than the resources would allow to be funded," the release said.
Proposals from all Shakopee Public Schools were represented in those that received funding.
Among this year’s funded grants, there were projects funding literacy, support for STEM education and funding for music programs.
The primary purpose of the Shakopee Educational Endowment Foundation is to fund creative learning projects not typically covered in the general school budget, the release said. Funds to support the grants come from donations made by area businesses, service organizations, school district staff, community member and alumni. For further information about SEEF, visit shakopeeedfoundation.org.