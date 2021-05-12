Shakopee High School graduation will be mostly back to normal this year.
The ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, according to the school district. Although indoor capacity and social distancing requirements will be lifted, face coverings will still be required.
Graduation will also be live streamed.
For students who want to pick up their diplomas in a smaller setting, a distance diploma pickup will be available on Tuesday, June 15, an announcement from the district said.