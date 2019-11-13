Starting later this month, the walking and running track at the Shakopee High School Field House will be open to the community, according to a news release from Shakopee Public Schools.
For $10 for a 2019-2020 season pass, locals can utilize the track between Nov. 18 and March 26, 6:15-7:45 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. Monday-Friday on high school attendance days.
The track will close in the event of weather-related changes to the school days such as snow days, early dismissal or late starts.
Passes can be purchased at the Community Education Office, 1200 Town Square, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. A valid government-issued ID must be presented to purchase a pass and must be shown along with the pass when checking in with the building supervisor at the track. The building supervisor will be located near the activities/west entrance of the high school, 100 17th Ave. W., the release said.
The track has four lanes. The two inside lanes are for walkers and the two outside lanes are for runners. Seven laps around the track equals one mile. The walking/running direction will change every other day to ensure uniform wear of the track and to prevent injury. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the direction will be clockwise and on Tuesdays and Thursdays the direction will be counterclockwise.
A coat rack will be provided for all users near the track entrances and participants will be able to access the restrooms near the first floor concession stand.
A few rules to keep in mind:
- Participants must be 18 years or older.
- Bring a clean set of athletic shoes to use on the track (no street shoes).
- Capped water bottles only (no other beverages or food allowed).
- Strollers are not permitted.
- Enter and leave the building via activities/west entrance.
- Stay on the track; and refrain from visiting other areas of the building.
- Leave the building by 7:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.
- Participants are required to sign in and sign out each visit.
- Per school district policy, school district properties are tobacco/alcohol, drug and weapon free.
For more information, contact Bob Greeley at bgreeley@shakopee.k12.mn.us or 952-496-5025.