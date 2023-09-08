With the 2023-24 school year starting this week for many Scott County schools, drivers and motorists are being reminded of the importance of safe, attentive driving.
A Minnesota Department of Public Safety press release from May reported that in this year’s annual illegal passing survey in Minnesota, conducted by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, participating school bus drivers noted 464 stop arm violations in a single day.
“No driver wants to kill or seriously injure a child because of a stop arm violation,” said Mike Hanson, director of the DPS Office of Traffic Safety, in the press release. “It’s frightening to see the number of violations captured by the cameras.”
Ahead of school starting, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office put out a social media post reminding drivers of the zero-tolerance policy for speeding in school zones and passing school buses with their stop arms extended.
This included sharing a list of reminders for drivers:
- Never pass a bus loading or unloading children.
- Slow down and be alert, especially in school zones and neighborhoods.
- Obey speed limits in school zones, and follow and be aware of your school’s drop-off procedures.
- Stop far enough back, allowing students the ability to safely enter and leave the bus. The area 10 feet around a bus is the most dangerous for children.
DPS notes that drivers at the rear or on the opposite direction on undivided roads must stop at least 20 feet from a bus flashing red lights and/or extending its stop arm.
“We’ve got to make sure people are thinking about staying focused … and are paying attention and being aware of those new hazards that come with the school year to avoid a tragedy from happening,” Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said.
In his years of investigating violations, Hennen notes they are generally not an intentional act.
“They’re not paying attention, they’re not aware of the surroundings, and then it happens,” he said. “We need people to be having their ‘A-game’ on and to be paying attention. If you’re not seeing that yellow school bus or are not aware that the stop arm is out and the lights are flashing, that tells me that you’re for sure not looking for a child to be crossing from a driveway getting on or off a school bus.”
Hennen said Scott County drivers are doing “OK” in regard to these violations, adding that the Sheriff’s Office does not get a ton of violation reports throughout the school year. He partially attributes this to the increase in technology surrounding school bus and driving safety.
Schools and transportation companies in Minnesota began receiving state-funded grant awards in 2022 and 2023 to install stop arm cameras on school buses that actually record the violations. The project is equipping approximately 7,000 school buses with these cameras, according to a DPS press release.
“We have hard evidence now. It’s not a bus driver trying to report and trying to remember things amongst everything else with 60 kids on the bus,” Hennen said about the cameras. “When it does happen, we’re finding it a lot easier to investigate and prove the case as well; hopefully that’s a deterrent, as well, now that it’s documented so much more thoroughly with video.”
With the school year underway, Hennen reminded drivers to be attentive for the sake of children and the entire Scott County community.
“Be aware of your surroundings," he said, "the safety of our kids is at stake here.”