School bus
File photo/Austin Pacheco on Unsplash

With the 2023-24 school year starting this week for many Scott County schools, drivers and motorists are being reminded of the importance of safe, attentive driving.

A Minnesota Department of Public Safety press release from May reported that in this year’s annual illegal passing survey in Minnesota, conducted by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, participating school bus drivers noted 464 stop arm violations in a single day.

