Shakopee High School still celebrated its Homecoming Court, even if there was no pep fest inside a loud and energetic gymnasium this year.
Students on Homecoming Court were voted upon by their peers to represent the student body at Shakopee High School, according to Shakopee Student Council Adviser Shayla Huffman.
On this year’s Homecoming Court, which was announced last week, was Kathryn Fitzsimmons, Eliana Ofori, Camryn Schmidt, Lily Tran, Seth Bakken, Preston Phan, Carson Bremer and Aiden Rackowski. Aheed Atif and Jessica Yevu were announced King and Queen.