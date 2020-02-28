Shakopee Public Schools said Friday, Feb. 28 its "prepared to appropriately respond" should a coronavirus outbreak occur.
In a statement posted to the district's website, in the event of a coronavirus outbreak, the district would take direction from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Education. If needed, the district could utilize Connected Learning Days to help meet student learning requirements.
As of Friday afternoon, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Minnesota.
"As with any illness, the Shakopee school district encourages parents and guardians to keep their students home if they are not feeling well," the district statement said.
The district reminded families of the following general precauctions to limit the spread of illness:
- Covering coughs and sneezes
- Washing hands thoroughly with soap and water
- Cleaning frequently-touched surfaces and objects such as toys, desks, keyboards and doorknobs