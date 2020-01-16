Ahead of an expected winter storm sweeping through the Midwest, Shakopee Public Schools has announced it will dismiss all school buildings two hours early on Friday, Jan. 17.
The early dismissal is an effort to get all students home safely, information submitted to the Valley News from the district said.
Buses will still run their normal routes, just two hours earlier. All after school activities and evening events slated for Friday will be canceled.
A winter storm warning is in effect from noon Friday to 6 p.m Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowfall of 5-9 inches through central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin is expected late Friday morning into Friday evening. The snow will be followed by strong wind and blowing snow on Saturday, with blizzard conditions possible, according to NWS.