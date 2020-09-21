Shakopee Public Schools will hold a State of the District presentation tomorrow from 6 to 7 p.m. on the Thrust Stage at Shakopee High School.
Superintendent Mike Redmond and Assistant Superintendent Dave Orlowsky will answer community questions and share district updates. The presentation will take place in person with social distancing guidelines and will be live streamed through the district’s YouTube channel.
Community members interested in submitting questions, concerns or thoughts can fill out this form before Tuesday, Sept. 22 at noon.