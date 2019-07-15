Minnesota Reading Corps tutor Ruth Koob received The President’s Volunteer Service Gold Award for her tutoring at Sun Path Elementary in Shakopee, where she has been a reading tutor for four years and was awarded for serving more than 6,500 hours collectively.
The award honors those who have shown both commitment and engagement in volunteer service while inspiring others to do the same. Recipients receive a certificate, an official pin and a congratulatory letter from the president of the United States. Koob is one of 66 tutors to be given The President’s Volunteer Service Gold Award this year.
The Shakopee School District is currently seeking three reading tutors for the 2019-20 school year.. Anyone interested is encouraged to apply now at readingandmath.net or by calling 866-859-2825.