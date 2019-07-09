The largest LGBTQ civil rights group in Minnesota, OutFront Minnesota, announced Monday they have hired Kelly D. Holstine, the 2018 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, to expand OutFront’s educational program for schools.
The organization is expanding its programming for educators and students to counter a deteriorating atmosphere for LGBTQ youth and educators in Minnesota schools. OutFront Executive Director Monica Meyer linked the changes to anti-LGBTQ rhetoric from certain public officials and pundits. OutFront has offered anti-bias training to schools since 2014.
“We know that a safe and supportive environment can mean the world to students and fundamentally change their school experience,” Meyer said in a press release. “Bringing Kelly Holstine on staff to continue that work is the next step in building the best possible school environments for all of Minnesota’s youth, including, and especially, our LGBTQ students.”
Holstine, who resigned from her job in the Shakopee Public Schools as an English Teacher at Tokata Learning Center, said she plans on using her years of experience and training to help educators decrease inequity and increase inclusivity in their classrooms and schools. She will provide support, teach concrete strategies, facilitate self-reflection, and assist with policy changes. Her goal is to work with other folks across the state in order to decrease the staggering educational equity gap in Minnesota.
“As the director of educational equity at OutFront Minnesota, I am excited to work with Minnesota’s educators, youth program staff members, advocates, and policymakers to support and create school environments that cause humans to feel safe, respected and valued,” Holstine said. “OutFront’s Educational Equity Program will work with all the key stakeholders in order to help districts become more inclusive and supportive of LGBTQ people.”
Holstine made national news in April, when she and another teacher of the year declined to attend a White House ceremony honoring them, to protest the president's policies and rhetoric, which she said harms her students.
Holstine is a gender nonconforming lesbian and an extraordinary educator. Trainings can be scheduled by contacting Kelly by email: kdholstine@outfront.org or by phone: 612.767.7658.