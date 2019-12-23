The Shakopee School Board held an emergency meeting at 7 a.m. Dec. 23 to approve a $1.25 million land sale agreement between the district and a developer, Trident LLC.
The developer of that land has plans to build an apartment building, medical building and Veterans Affairs clinic. The approval of the land sale needed to occur before the year-end.
Earlier this month, the Shakopee Planning Commission unanimously approved a preliminary plat for the 15,000-square-foot VA clinic next to Jackson Elementary School, 1601 Lusitano St. On the same plat, the developer will eventually ask for approval to build a 16,000-square-foot medical building and a 120-unit market-rate apartment building.
Four new roundabouts will also be constructed to accommodate the existing traffic issues near the elementary school, along with the additional traffic the development will likely bring. The roundabouts would be placed on Marystown Road and 17th Avenue, one for each highway ramp and another on Vierling Drive.
A parent with children attending Jackson Elementary expressed concerns about the traffic surrounding the school at the planning commission earlier this month.
“It’s not a great setup,” she said. “I drop my kids off every day, so I’m in this every day.”
Michael Kerski, director of planning and development for the city, said results from the traffic study show that the development wouldn’t create an additional burden on the area so long as the roundabouts are in place. He also said for a 120-unit apartment market-rate building, there tends to only be about six children feeding into the schools.
School Board Vice Chair Judi Tomczik said at the Monday morning board meeting that she appreciated the way Trident thought about various choices for development, and how that related to the adjacent elementary school.
“That was very thoughtful of them,” Tomczik said.