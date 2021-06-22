Shakopee School Board Chair Kristi Peterson advocated for Minnesota students June 10 with the Minnesota School Board Association at Day on the Hill, which consisted of participating in virtual meetings with U.S. House and Senate legislators.
The following information was discussed at the meeting, according to a school district press release:
- Fully funding the Individuals with Disabilities in Education Act.
- Building the teacher pipeline: Recruitment, retention, and professional development.
- Building stronger school infrastructure.
- Closing the homework gap and education digital divide.
- Fighting for public schools in funding and resources.
- Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Land Exchange.
- Funding for special education students.
The Day on the Hill comes at a time when Shakopee Public Schools are facing budget shortfalls and difficult financial decisions, which the district largely attributes to state funding that has not kept pace with inflation.
“Advocating for all school districts and its students across Minnesota is very important work. The more voices that are heard make a difference,” School Board Chair Kristi Peterson said in a .statement.