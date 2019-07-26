Shakopee School Board Chair Reggie Bowerman, who was first appointed in 2008, announced he will resign this December.
“My wife and I have made the decision to return to Missouri,” Bowerman said in a release. “Our children are on their own and we both have elderly parents who need our primary focus and attention. This move will allow us to be closer to them when they need us the most.”
Bowerman told the Valley News he’s known about the move for “some time.” After his initial appointment in 2008, he was elected in 2011, and re-elected in 2015. His chair is up for re-election again this year, along with Matt McKeand and Angela Tucker. Bowerman will continue to serve as chair for the rest of the year. Following his departure, the school board will discuss options to determine how to move forward, according to the release.
Bowerman’s roots are deep in Shakopee. His family moved to the city in 2000, and both of his children graduated from Shakopee High School. Bowerman has been involved in local educational activities for several years, including as a participant on several district task forces and committees, a volunteer for the Shakopee Citizens for Education, as well as a board member of the Shakopee Education Endowment Foundation, the release said.