In November, 54% of Shakopee voters cast ballots against a proposed $9 million operating levy for Shakopee Public Schools. Now, the Shakopee School Board has implemented nearly $7 million in cuts to correct the district’s deficit.
On March 22, the Shakopee School Board approved these budget cuts:
Transportation
The district trimmed its transportation budget by nearly $420,000 by shifting around certain school start and end times and adjusting the ninth grade walking eligibility policy.
This means, for the 2021-2022 school year, Jackson and Sun Path elementary schools will now start at 9:05 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m. — about half an hour later than they normally would. Eagle Creek Elementary School will transition from 9:05 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. days to 8:30 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. days.
Shakopee Area Catholic Schools will now have 7:45 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. days instead of 9:05 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Students in ninth grade will also have a changing walking eligibility. This year, students in ninth grade are eligible for transportation if they live more than a mile from the high school. Under the new transportation cuts, they will now only qualify for busing if they live more than two miles from the high school. That walking distance is consistent with the existing policy for students in grades 10 through 12.
“This wasn’t as bad as I thought it might be,” Shakopee Superintendent Mike Redmond said, though he added, “all budget cuts are bad news.”
Building and grounds
The district will trim approximately $73,700 in the building and grounds department by tweaking contracts with external companies.
The district will reduce a contract with Innovational Water Solutions, which checks the district’s heating and cooling filters, saving the district $7,500. Moving forward, this service will be done by the district’s custodial staff.
The district will also renegotiate a preventative maintenance contract with UHL, saving the district $25,550.
Lastly, the district will cut its contract with an external company that salts its parking lots for events. Instead, the district will perform this task internally. In an average year with 10 events, this will save the district approximately $40,650.