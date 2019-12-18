The Shakopee School Board unanimously accepted a clean 2018-2019 audit report at its Dec. 9 meeting.
Here are some of the key takeaways from the audit opinion statement, which was offered by a company called BerganKDV.
- The goal was to increase the district’s general fund budget surplus by $1.8 million. The district’s actual increase was $639,000.
- The district spent nearly $1 million less than what was budgeted. Much of this underspending was due to newer staff replacing more experienced staff, as well as postponed software implementation.
- Shakopee Public Schools brought in $156,000 more in revenue than what was budgeted.
- Enrollment was down 65 students last year, and financial losses relating to the enrollment decline followed, since much of Shakopee’s funding comes from per-pupil state dollars.
The districts’ financial health is on the rebound, but it still has a long way to go. A healthy unassigned fund balance should add up to between 8 and 12% of the district’s projected annual spending, the opinion stated. Currently, the district’s fund balance represents 3.6% of its annual spending. In 2017, however, when the district’s budget tanked, that ratio was only seven-tenths of a percent, indicating the district is slowly but surely regaining a healthy fund balance to spending ratio.