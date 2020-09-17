The Shakopee School Board discussed a $33.2 million preliminary property tax levy for taxes payable in 2021 at its Sept. 14 school board meeting.
That dollar amount is just one piece of the pie that will make up the district’s 2022 budget. The majority of the district’s revenue comes from state aid. Depending on which way the ballot lands in November, a voter-approved operating levy could add another piece to the pie.
The state allows school districts without voter-approved operating levies to levy for specific necessary expenses, such as Safe Schools, deferred maintenance, long-term facilities maintenance and disabled accessibility, Shakopee Schools Finance Director Bill Menozzi said.
The proposed levy, if certified by the school board, would be the district’s maximum amount it can levy for in taxes payable 2021 and is completely separate from the proposed $9 million phased-in operating levy referendum, which residents will vote on Nov. 3.
Because of debt falling off the district’s debt service fund, the proposed levy is $6.8 million less than the levy that was certified for taxes payable in 2020.
That means if the voter-approved operating levy fails, residents would be paying significantly less in school district property taxes for 2021. A resident with a $300,000 home, for example, would see a $273 decrease in property taxes next year.
But most residents would still see a net decrease in their property taxes even if the $9 million phased-in operating levy referendum passes.
A voter-approved operating levy would impact a $300,000 homeowner by the way of $191 for taxes payable 2021. But because of the money falling off the debt service fund, the resident would still see a net decrease of about $83 in property taxes from last year.
A resident with a $400,000 home would see a net decrease of $122 in property taxes for 2021, and a resident with a $200,000 home would see a net decrease of $43 in property taxes for 2021 if the operating levy passes.
If the operating levy fails on Election Day, the district will cut 48 teachers, fifth grade band and middle school athletics, on top of the $2 million in cuts the school board has already approved.
The school board will certify the district’s maximum levy at its Sept. 28 meeting.
Residents can find property tax information for their specific homes at http://ptax.bakertilly.com/client/default.aspx?formName=res.