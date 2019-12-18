According to updated numbers provided by Shakopee Public Schools, four schools have seen an increase in flu-related absences, while five schools have seen a decrease.
"The Shakopee school district is encouraged that West Middle School and Sun Path Elementary, the two buildings of significant concern, have seen a drop in the number of (influenza-like illnesses) reported on Wednesday," a statement from the district said.
West Middle School on Monday reported that 32% of its student population, or 377 students, were out with flu-related symptoms. On Tuesday, 29% of students were out, and Wednesday it's down to 22%.
Sun Path Elementary School, which also reported more than 100 flu-related absences, has seen a decline from 20% absent on Tuesday to a little more than 18% on Wednesday.
However, Sweeney Elementary, East Middle and Red Oak Elementary each show flu-related absences above 5% — the threshold that requires districts to report the absences to the Minnesota Department of Health — and those percentages have been on the rise since Monday. Sweeney Elementary School is in the steepest incline, with 10% of its students now out with flu-related symptoms.
A spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Health said influenza strain B has been circulating across the state lately, so there's a good chance that same strain is what hit Shakopee this week, but the department does not have Shakopee-exclusive data to confirm this.
“As always, we encourage parents and guardians to keep their students home if they are exhibiting flu-related symptoms,” Superintendent Mike Redmond said in a statement. “We are taking the necessary precautions, and will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action, as needed.”