Shakopee Public Schools will host a virtual community conversation about the district’s finances from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday June 8, according to a recent press release.
Earlier this year, the district announced a $2.5 million budget shortfall ahead of the 2020-2021 school year. Last month, Shakopee School District administration advised a combination of budget cuts and a voter-approved operating levy to help mitigate the shortfall.
The community conversation will include a presentation from Superintendent Mike Redmond, followed by an opportunity for the public to ask Redmond, Finance Director Bill Menozzi and Board Chair Kristi Peterson questions.
Questions can be submitted in advance or during the presentation to communications@shakopee.k12.mn.us.