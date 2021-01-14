Editor's note: The following article was submitted by Shakopee Public Schools.
For seniors at Shakopee High School in the National Honor Society, their service in the organization has been anything but normal. In spring 2020 of their junior year, service projects were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, they were faced with the same challenges but turned COVID-19 obstacles into an opportunity to help a meaningful cause — the Children’s Hospital of Minnesota.
“We were given the option to pause NHS for this year and pick it back up next year due to the COVID restraints, but this group said no,” said Mike Hoffman, Shakopee High School teacher and NHS advisor. “We weren’t sure what it would look like or what it would be, but they wanted to do it. The fact that this is what it’s turned into is phenomenal.”
The leadership group of students worked around COVID-19 restrictions and found a way to give back and serve with the “Angel for Kids” challenge. Much like the ALS Bucket Challenge that went viral on social media several years ago, participants are being asked to film themselves doing a challenge. But instead of pouring a bucket of ice water on yourself as part of the challenge, participants are being asked to make snow angels without winter clothes; just shorts and a T-shirt. Videos are then posted to Twitter, Instagram and/or Facebook with a challenge to their followers that are tagged. The goal is to generate curiosity that in turns creates a viral campaign and increased donations for Children’s Minnesota.
“We were interested in supporting Children’s of Minnesota because they never turn a child away,” said Sydney Langemo, SHS and NHS student. “They rely heavily on donations and we thought this was a great opportunity to be able to give back to them and hopefully help to continue their efforts in providing care to children that have many medical needs.”
The NHS group agrees that not only is this fundraiser going to benefit Children’s Minnesota, but it has brought them all together and made them feel closer, from afar.
“We want to make a difference and bring some light in during a dark time,” said Paige Murphy, SHS and NHS student. “For me personally, this has put me in a lot better mood. I think everyone just needed something good to be involved in.”
The NHS had a $5,000 goal for this fundraiser, which was surpassed. The group now aims to raise $7,500. You do not have to make a video to donate. For more information on the campaign and how to donate visit: https://join.childrensmn.org/4844/give-today-support-tomorrow/97385/ angels-for-kids.