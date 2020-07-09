Shakopee Schools file photo
Buy Now

Shakopee High School during passing time

 File photo

Shakopee Public Schools will suspend its in-person July 25 graduation ceremony plans due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a recent announcement by Shakopee High School Principal Jeff Pawlicki.

“Although the dial has shifted a little bit… unfortunately and sadly, we are still in a place where we’re unable to provide that type of ceremony,” Pawlicki said.

Shakopee’s 600 graduates will now accept their diplomas during a specified window of time on July 25 at Vaughan Field, where there will be a limited number of people to allow for social distancing. There will be a live stream of the graduates who will walk up to accept their diplomas for non-immediate family members and friends to watch from home.

The evening of July 25, the district will host an online ceremony, which will feature student and staff speeches.

Tags

Events

Recommended for you