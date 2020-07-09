Shakopee Public Schools will suspend its in-person July 25 graduation ceremony plans due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a recent announcement by Shakopee High School Principal Jeff Pawlicki.
“Although the dial has shifted a little bit… unfortunately and sadly, we are still in a place where we’re unable to provide that type of ceremony,” Pawlicki said.
Shakopee’s 600 graduates will now accept their diplomas during a specified window of time on July 25 at Vaughan Field, where there will be a limited number of people to allow for social distancing. There will be a live stream of the graduates who will walk up to accept their diplomas for non-immediate family members and friends to watch from home.
The evening of July 25, the district will host an online ceremony, which will feature student and staff speeches.