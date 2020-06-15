Shakopee Area Catholic Schools celebrated the end of the school year in true COVID-19 style with an outdoor eighth-grade graduation mass, ceremony and a "car wash" line, where the Shakopee Fire Department sounded sirens and teachers and staff waved flags, held signs, and cheered for the Class of 2020.
Snapshots: Shakopee Area Catholic Schools celebrates end of school year
- Staff report
