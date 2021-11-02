Both Shakopee Public Schools operating levy questions passed, according to Superintendent Dr. Mike Redmond Tuesday night.
The unofficial results show 5,060 voters, or 66.4%, voted to pass Question 1 versus 2,566 voters, or 33.6%, against, according to Redmond.
4,774 voters, or 62.7%, voted to pass Question 2 versus 2,836 voters, or 37.3%, against. With Question 1 passing, Question 2 results also pass.
Unofficial results were not immediately posted on the Secretary of State website.
Redmond said these results show Shakopee residents value the future of education in the community.
“I think our community heard the message this year and understood where we’re at as a school district and what we’re trying to do in terms of impacting student learning,” Redmond said.
$7,537,951 in annual operating revenue will be generated as a result of Question 1 passing. Question 2 passing will generate an additional $3,481,655 for the district.
These results come nearly a year after Shakopee’s 2020 election, when the proposed levy failed and led to an additional $5.4 million in district budget cuts prior to the 2021-22 school year.
The school board will canvass the votes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 in the district board room, 1200 Shakopee Town Square. Canvassing will be open to the public.