Here are the main talking points from the Oct. 28 school board business meeting.
1. New finance director officially approved
Bill Menozzi will officially replace current Director of Finance and Operations Jeff Priess in January following a unanimous approval by the school board. Menozzi was previously the director of business services in the Mahtomedi School District.
Before working for Mahtomedi schools, Menozzi has worked as the director of business services in St. Anthony-New Brighton Schools and business manager for Litchfield Public Schools.
Menozzi, who said he is a recovering auditor, said he loves the “work, lifestyle and what (working in public schools) provides for my family.” He told the school board to expect to see he and his family at football games and community events around Shakopee.
“We’re very grateful to Jeff,” school board chair Reggie Bowerman told Menozzi. “You’ve got big shoes to fill.”
2. Discussion on undeveloped land shift
The school board discussed switching elementary attendance boundaries for a small piece of undeveloped land currently designated future development to Eagle Creek Elementary School. The board seemed to agree it made more sense to designate the undeveloped parcel of land to Sun Path Elementary School due to stagnant future enrollment at Sun Path and ballooning enrollment at Eagle Creek.
“It’s much easier to change an attendance area before people move there,” Superintendent Mike Redmond, who presented on the proposal, said.
Although board member Paul Christiansen made a motion to approve the zoning switch, board member Angela Tucker pushed back, saying the school board typically runs rezoning issues past residents, and she thought the board should act according to its normal policy.
“This (rezoning) seems logical to me, but I don’t think there’s a huge hurry,” Tucker added.
Other board members agreed with Tucker, saying the rezoning would be a “no-brainer” but for transparency reasons, they wanted to wait for possible input.
Christiansen withdrew his motion, and the school board will revisit the proposal at a later date.
Eagle Creek Elementary is about 40 students away from capacity, while Sun Path is about 150 students away from capacity, Assistant Superintendent Dave Orlowsky said. The rezoning proposal for this parcel of land comes in the wake of rezoning for West and East middle schools, which will take place next year.
3. Energy efficiency program approved
The school board unanimously approved an agreement with an energy efficiency program through a company called UNESCO. The program will cost $6.5 million in energy efficiency upgrades, but is considered budget-neutral due to general fund cost savings incurred through the program over the course of the next 15 years.
The project will be funded through a 15-year bond, according to Priess, and will produce $10 million in savings over the next 20 years — some of which will go into debt savings.