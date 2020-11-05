A winner of the presidential election was not declared before press time. Through ballots cast statewide, Joe Biden claimed Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes, earning 52% of votes compared to President Donald Trump’s 45%.
In Scott County, those percentages were flipped, with Trump earning 52% of votes and Biden earning 45%, according to unofficial results provided by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office.
Scott County has historically voted for conservative presidential candidates.
In 2016, 53.24% of Scott County voters cast ballots for Trump, and 37.99% of voters cast ballots for Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton. In 2012, 56.28% of Scott County voters cast ballots for Republican Mitt Romney, while 41.47% voted for former Democratic President Barack Obama.
Like the majority of the state, Scott County also saw a record voter turnout, with 87,895 voters casting ballots — up from 75,474 in 2016 and 71,965 in 2012.
Here is how each township and city in Scott County voted in the presidential race:
Cities
Savage and Shakopee each cast more ballots for Trump in 2016, but leaned left this year in the presidential election.
In 2016, margins in Savage between Trump and his opponent Hillary Clinton just barely leaned in favor of Trump, with 45.35% of voters casting ballots for the current president, and 45.29% of voters casting ballots for Clinton. This year, those numbers tilted heavily toward the Democratic side.
In 2016, Shakopee voters cast 46% of their ballots in favor of Trump and 44% in favor of Clinton. This year, however, the majority of Shakopee voters opted for Joe Biden.
Savage
Trump: 8,558, 44.21%
Biden: 10,306, 53.25%
Shakopee
Trump: 9,948, 44.39%
Biden: 11,856, 52.91%
Scott County’s other cities voted overwhelmingly in favor of Trump:
Belle Plaine
Trump: 2,472, 61.95%
Biden: 1,403, 35.16%
Elko New Market
Trump: 1,774, 64.16%
Biden: 946, 34.21%
Jordan
Trump: 2,008, 57.4%
Biden: 1,401, 40.07%
New Prague
Trump: 1,651, 60.52%
Biden: 1,029, 37.72%
Prior Lake
Trump: 8,989, 51.77%
Biden: 7,944, 45.75%
Townships
All of Scott County’s townships voted in favor of Trump, with Jackson Township running the narrowest margin:
Belle Plaine
Trump: 446, 71.94%
Biden: 165, 26.61%
Blakely
Trump: 229, 74.11%
Biden: 165, 23.62%
Cedar Lake
Trump: 1,419, 66.93%
Biden: 661, 31.18%
Credit River
Trump: 2,321, 63.89%
Biden: 1,252, 34.46%
Helena
Trump: 838, 68.97%
Biden: 343, 28.23%
Jackson
Trump: 338, 49.93%
Biden: 316, 46.68%
Louisville
Trump: 554, 64.64%
Biden: 286, 33.37%
New Market
Trump: 1,696, 65.99%
Biden: 828, 32.22%
St. Lawrence Township
Trump: 250, 73.10%
Biden: 87, 25.44%
Sand Creek Township
Trump: 657, 66.90%
Biden: 310, 31.57%