Brendan Van Alstyne, of Shakopee, has announced his 2022 bid to run for the District 55A Minnesota State House of Representatives seat.
Van Alstyne said in a statement he is running on a platform centered on repairing dysfunctional institutions and systems.
“At the end of the day, there’s so many things that are broken with our government and all of our institutions like healthcare, criminal justice and education,” Van Alstyne said.
Van Alstyne is running as a Democrat, looking to unseat current Rep. Erik Mortensen in November 2022. Another Democrat, former 55A representative Brad Tabke, also announced his 2022 bid earlier this year.
Van Alstyne said he decided to run after realizing he wanted to address issues he found to be important.
“People really feel like they’re not being adequately represented and that they don’t really have any power in government,” Van Alstyne said.
Van Alstyne officially began his campaign on Oct. 3. His website is brendanformn.org.