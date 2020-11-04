Incumbent District 55 state Sen. Eric Pratt, a Republican, comfortably defeated his DFL opponent Sahra Odowa after unofficial results came through early Nov. 4.
Pratt won 64.15% of the vote, and Odowa won 35.76% — or 15,652 to 8,726, respectively.
"I'm really grateful to the people in Scott County and in this district for trusting me to go back and represent them," Pratt said early Nov. 4. "I'm really proud of the way we run our elections. I thought the race between Mrs. Odowa and I was very respectful."
Senate District 55 includes the cities of Shakopee, Prior Lake and Jordan, and the townships of Jackson, Louisville, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, Credit River and St. Lawrence.
Before his Minnesota Senate election in 2012, Pratt served four terms on the Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board.
At an Oct. 13 candidate forum, Pratt said his main focus would be the state’s response to the pandemic and “putting as much emphasis on flattening the curve on the economic crisis as we are on flattening the curve of the pandemic.”
Absentee ballots received after Election Day are set aside and not currently included in results. The courts and the Secretary of State's office will determine whether those ballots will be included in the complete official results.