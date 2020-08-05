Five local office seats in Shakopee will be up for grabs on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The filing period officially opened Tuesday, July 28 and closes Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The Valley News will post daily updates regarding those who have filed online at shakopeenews.com.
Here's who has filed as of press time Thursday.
Shakopee City Council
Councilmembers Jay Whiting and Matt Lehman have seats up for re-election this year. Whiting was first elected as a councilmember in 2012, and Lehman first took office in 2002.
Whiting and Jim Dulaney have filed so far for the two open seats.
Shakopee School Board
Three school board seats are up for grabs this fall, as members Tim Brophy, Matt McKeand and Angela Tucker will reach the end of their terms.
Brophy was appointed in February to finish out former board member Reggie Bowerman’s term. McKeand and Tucker were each elected in 2011.
Jeff Smith, Ibrahim Mohamed and incumbent Tim Brophy have filed for school board.