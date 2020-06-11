Shakopee resident Ryan Martin announced his plans June 1 to run for the District 55A seat in the 2020 election as a member of the Legal Marijuana Now party.
Martin, who works as a mechanic at a family-owned car repair shop, said he’s been active and engaged in the political process since he first voted to legalize marijuana for recreational use in 2015 as a Nevada resident.
Martin said he grew up in a military family and is “excited to help the people of our district combat disparities.”
Martin said if elected, he’d focus on campaigning for the legal use of marijuana and advocating for the appropriate use of the revenues created from the sales. He said he’d also advocate for those who are incarcerated for minor drug offenses, “especially the impoverished and minorities of our community.”
Also running for the District 55A seat is DFL incumbent Brad Tabke and GOP candidates Bob Loonan and Erik Mortensen.