Former Jordan City Councilman Mike Franklin filed his paperwork to run for Jordan mayor Tuesday.
Mayor Tanya Velishek has yet to file for re-election, but in a July 17 Facebook post she announced she'll pursue a second term this fall.
"Yes this is the year for my second run for mayor," Velishek said. "It’s hard to believe the years of service, growth in the community, and a few more items that can be accomplished in the next few years."
Franklin and Velishek previously served together during his 2014-2018 stint as a councilman. Franklin, a licensed attorney, is co-owner of Weber Johnson Public Affairs, a St. Paul-based public affairs firm. He's lived in Jordan since 2011.
Some of Franklin's top priorities, according to his campaign website, are developing the community, attracting business and maximizing taxpayer investments.
"Our property taxes, water rates and other costs of living in this community are high," Franklin's website says. "There’s reasons for it, but no getting around it. As mayor I believe it will become my job to drive value for every penny that you send to the city’s coffers in order to operate."
As of Tuesday afternoon, Franklin is the only candidate who's filed their paperwork for mayor. There are also three city council seats up for election, but no candidates as of press time. The filing period for local office opened Tuesday morning and closes at 5 p.m. Aug. 11.