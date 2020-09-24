Why are you running for this position?
I’m running to protect the American Dream so that future generations of Minnesotans are afforded the same opportunities to prosper that we’ve all enjoyed. Because the values that make the American Dream possible are under assault now more than ever before. There are mobs demanding that we erase American history and the American ideals that have provided 250 years of prosperity. They want to replace our individual liberties with collectivism – where the “Collective” decides what’s acceptable and individual interests are cast aside. This deeply concerns me, so I will fight for our grandkids in hopes that they won’t have to.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
Enacting Term Limits both at the state and the Federal level by supporting an Article V convention of states with the strict purpose of enacting Term Limits on Congress.
Cut Taxes and Spending. Over the last 10 years state spending has increased 50%. These increases are three times higher than the rate of inflation and simply isn’t sustainable.
Protecting our neighborhoods by upholding law and order. Our state has been terrorized by radical leftist groups all year long. Even a Democrat candidate for Minnesota State House has threatened to burn Hugo, MN to the ground.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
Twenty years ago, on December 29th, 2000, I was cited for a DUI in Eden Prairie. That was a pivotal point in my life as I was going to school to be a police officer. That event essentially crushed my dreams at that time, but I persevered and became a volunteer firefighter and found a career in the business world. Since then, I’ve owned, operated and sold my own companies and now oversee operations for a utility contracting company. I believe it’s not our mistakes that define us, it’s how we respond to them.
Racial equity has been a topic of national interest in recent months. What are some bills or programs that you’d like to get behind that would specifically address equity issues in Shakopee?
While the media and Democrat party continue to push narratives based on superficial demographics like race and gender I’m focused on psychographics — how people think, their values and aspirations. Values cross all racial lines and are how we unify as people. I would support any policy that reinforces traditional American values of individual liberty, personal responsibility, free and fair markets and equal opportunity. I would be a champion for the smallest minority possible; the Individual. I fear the more lawmakers reinforce the division of people based on skin color the more divided we’ll become as a nation.
The Shakopee School District says much of the reason for its budget shortfall is due to underfunding from the state, especially when it comes to state-mandated programs. Do you agree with this, and in what ways would you support education if elected?
This question alludes to part of the problem, state-mandated programs. We should be eliminating state mandates and allowing local school districts to determine what curriculums are best suited for their community. Additionally, the school district has spent down millions of their reserves which has exasperated the problem.
From the state level, education makes up 41% of our state budget and we have increased education spending by 39% over the last 10 years despite only experiencing a 4.6% increase in enrollment.
I feel the best way to support education is to enable further competition through voucher programs that empower parents.
Several executive orders have been made in the past few months related to COVID-19. Which of these orders do you most agree or disagree with? How should the state move forward to continue protecting both its residents and the economy?
I think most people thought it seemed reasonable in March when Governor Walz told us we needed to shutdown for 15 days to slow the spread and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed. But we’re now 180+ days into this and Governor Walz keeps moving the goalposts. It’s clear this virus has been hyper politicized and 650,000 Minnesotans have needlessly lost their jobs. A less heavy-handed approach could have protected the most vulnerable and our economy. Unlike my opponent and Governor Walz, I trust the people to make their own decisions on what’s best for them and their situation.
National discourse has been severely polarized between political parties. In what ways would you work across party lines to get things done?
It is unfortunate the Democrats have gotten so extreme that they’re openly advocating to defund the police and burning down Minnesotan cities. But I believe there are still common-sense areas we can work together. The issue of equal shared parenting is a great example. Current Minnesota law has a presumption for custody of 25/75. Just like some Democrats, I support changing this to 50/50. My opponent claimed to support this change two years ago but evidently lied because he voted against it. I believe children need both parents and two loving parents should be afforded equal time with their children.
Affordable housing in Shakopee is scarce, and waiting lists are long. How do you envision mitigating this issue on a legislative level?
The long-proven method of reducing the cost of anything is free markets and increased competition. A study just last year concluded up to 33% of the costs of building a home in the metro area stems from government regulatory compliance. This is a perfect example of how regulatory costs from government action adversely affects the affordability of a product. I’ll work to cut burdensome and costly regulations. In addition, the best way to make everything more affordable is a prospering economy and putting more money in people’s pockets by cutting taxes. I’ll fight to cut and eliminate taxes.