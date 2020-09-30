Why are you running for this position?
To continue the progress the city has been seeing. Our 10,000-foot vision may have gone to 20,000 feet with COVID-19 but we need to continue moving forward, as best as possible, with the goals and mission that has been built.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
Navigating the city through the future loss of revenues and unknown effects of the COVID19 pandemic.
The successful re-configuration of the water and electric utilities if the voters choose to dissolve SPUC.
I am very excited for the potential of the city’s “Cultural Corridor” along the river. The city invested a lot of time and money on the award winning 2040 Comprehensive plan and Parks Master Plan. We need to continue to move forward with planning for these types of things in a COVID19 free future.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No convictions, no bankruptcies, no foreclosures.
About how many city council meetings have you attended?
I have never missed a City Council meeting in nine years. Previously I watched and attended meetings from time-to-time when something of interest piqued my interest.
With what do you most agree or disagree with in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan? Is the overall plan in line with your values and vision for Shakopee?
The award-winning 2040 comprehensive plan was designed to be a document that would not go lying around on the shelf. Countless hours of public input meetings and engagement was gathered and diligently worked on to create a plan that could lead our community. It was also designed to be able to be a living plan with elements that may change as things change in the future.
The city’s tax rate, if approved, will decrease by 2.08 percent next year. Do you want to maintain the current level of services in the city, increase them, or scale them back?
Our current tax levy proposal is set to be a thoughtful, watchful look at the very real upcoming revenue shortfalls that the city will be facing, due to COVID-19. Along with a careful eye on what our citizens in the community may be facing. Current proposed changes to the Cities firefighting model shows both a careful watch on current trends along with fiscal responsibility with a bonus upgrade to public safety.
This year, several issues have been on display between Shakopee Public Utilities and the city. In November, residents will have the opportunity to dissolve the utility completely and bring it back under the city’s umbrella. Do you support this decision? What solutions do you envision for repairing the problems the city is facing with the public utility?
It is time to abolish SPUC. Over the years I have watched SPUC take an opposite direction of the City Council. This alone is not reason to make changes. However, as I look at what we know of their finances and enterprise funds and salaries, I am very concerned. The current leadership has hidden facts, and financial information from the city and has mismanaged funds. What extent we do not know yet. SPU is owned by the city, putting it back under control of the city would be helpful for cutting “red-tape” and creating transparency to citizens & ratepayers.
Racial equity has been a topic of national interest in recent months. How do you feel the city can do better for its residents of color?
There is a lot of discussion about race and equity. Discussion is fine, but more action needs to take place. I have worked for diversity and inclusion in many ways including supporting the Shakopee Diversity Alliance, even helping set-up and run the SDA International Festival in the past. I support continued police training. But more can be done. I would look forward to serving with another person of color on the City Council.