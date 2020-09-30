Why are you running for this position?
We are still in a current state of emergency at the federal, state, and city levels. The Federal Covid debt spending is $7 trillion, the state debt is $6 billion and climbing. Businesses and households are struggling even with unprecedented government assistance. Divisions and uncertainties are plentiful even here in Shakopee. I am seeking re-election to apply my years of council experience and proven leadership in prioritizing services and spending in preparation for the economic impacts of COVID that have and will continue to trickle down from the federal and state to our households and businesses. I serve the citizens.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
I am concerned with the current and future covid economic impacts on our residents and businesses. Priority planning for core services and infrastructure are critical, minimizing impacts on those we serve should we experience a major downturn.
New growth while beneficial, extreme densities stretch infrastructure and core services and, in many cases, require general taxpayer subsidies to help fund the additional infrastructure and services, when new development is subsidized, it makes existing affordable housing less affordable.
Business subsidy policy updated to only consider tax incentives for jobs with wages high enough that these jobs are ineligible for additional taxpayer subsidies.
Have I been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
About how many city council meetings have you attended?
450
With what do you most agree or disagree with in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan? Is the overall plan in line with your values and vision for Shakopee?
50/50 The City is doing many things very well. The use of tax incentives TIF or Abatement take general levy tax dollars away from general services, this places a tax burden on existing taxpayers. The extreme densities and often subsidized apartment population centers will drive additional infrastructure and service needs. I support natural organic growth. Shakopee has always been a leader in natural grow. We do not need to subsidize new growth nor do we need to force growth at breakneck speed at the expense of our current residents who are supposed to be our top priority, affordable for who?
The city’s tax rate, if approved, will decrease by 2.08 percent next year. Do you want to maintain the current level of services in the city, increase them, or scale them back?
I support maintaining the current level of core priority services defined as Police, fire, streets, sewers, finance, admin, telecom, planning, parks, and related support functions. I would be willing to prioritize cuts to non-essential, non-core services should an economic downturn threaten the vitality of our residents and businesses. I was instrumental years ago in creating funds to offset peaks and valleys in the yearly city levy, this positions us better than many other cities in a downturn.
This year, several issues have been on display between Shakopee Public Utilities and the city. In November, residents will have the opportunity to dissolve the utility completely and bring it back under the city’s umbrella. Do you support this decision? What solutions do you envision for repairing the problems the city is facing with the public utility?
I oppose a takeover of the utility. I believe the city is violating State law 412.391 subd. 2 requires a voter petition to consider abolishing by voter referendum, no petition received. Jan. 30 2020 utility memo 11d shows someone from the city tried to change state law so a petition and voter ballot would not be needed, that failed. Smear tactics followed, with unsafe water quality statements which are proven 100% false by Minnesota public health documents. The cities RFP sept 1 2020 meeting states possible selling off the electric. See re-elect-lehman.com further detail.
Racial equity has been a topic of national interest in recent months. How do you feel the city can do better for its residents of color?
Discrimination based on race, religion or sex is a crime. Roughly 22 years ago I helped develop and implement violence prevention initiatives and community-oriented policing as a concept for Shakopee. Every arm of this community joined willingly and has embraced these concepts since. Everybody is to be respected, have a seat at all tables of discussions, to contribute to solutions, and to hold each other accountable. This philosophy is engrained throughout the city government and I am immensely proud of this. I see it through friends of all races and sexual orientations, I thank them for contributing to solutions.