Why are you running for this position?
I am concerned with the direction our city leadership and staff are taking our city. There are important questions that are not being asked regarding projects that come before the council. Some obvious examples are, providing a high-ranking staff member with two raises in the same year with little or no debate or public input. There is question related to the fire department’s need for the increased number of full-time firefighters. People are frustrated with the process used to make decisions about hockey rinks and parks. The newspaper limitations on answers prevents further examples.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
Accountable spending of the tax dollars the city receives from local payers and state government, while keeping city services stable. Although Shakopee is one community, we have different areas of town that have different needs. This is where seeking active input comes into play. One size does not fit all. The best decisions are made as close to a situation as possible.
I would work toward 100% transparency from city hall. What this means is allowing people to know what the city is looking at doing, not just spelling out decisions that have already been made. I know the city makes efforts to do this, but it can do much better.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No. This is an important attribute to factor in when deciding who will sit on the council. Running a successful business and household budget is hard work. In all my years, I have paid my bills, which means sometimes you do not buy that new toy.
About how many city council meetings have you attended?
Five years as a previous member equals approximately one hundred and thirty plus special meetings. My experience as a past council member has me ready to hit the ground running to get things done.
With what do you most agree or disagree with in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan? Is the overall plan in line with your values and vision for Shakopee?
It is easy to disagree with a small group of people’s vision for the future. The comp plan should be the vision of the citizens not a single council member or staffer or in this case the Met Council. Comp plans are a guide for future councils. Amendments are common. The plan is a liberal version of Shakopee’s future growth. Vast amounts of citizen input, along with listening.Is a necessity to produce a great comp plan. Only time will tell if they planned properly. Ten years is a long time out to project growth. When elected it will change.
The city’s tax levy, if approved, will decrease by 2.08 percent next year. Do you want to maintain the current level of services in the city, increase them, or scale them back?
It is my understanding that the 2.08 reduction or better if approved, will maintain services at current levels. I believe the city is headed in the correct direction. I believe that it is the duty of every council member and city department head to work constantly, to eliminate waste in all the cities operations wherever they find it. Inefficiencies typically exist because of someone’s agenda.
This year, several issues have been on display between Shakopee Public Utilities and the city. In November, residents will have the opportunity to dissolve the utility completely and bring it back under the city’s umbrella. Do you support this decision? What solutions do you envision for repairing the problems the city is facing with the public utility?
I oppose eliminating SPUC. As in any successful business, hiring or appointing the best candidates is key. The city council currently appoints members of the utility commission. The current council is not doing that. Anyone paying attention sees that. All the members of the commission have been handpicked and screened by the city administrator and mayor. Let’s have a discussion about electing the people making these important decisions. This gets us back to the original reason for the commission.
Racial equity has been a topic of national interest in recent months. How do you feel the city can do better for its residents of color?
How different does equality look if it pulls people up, instead of lowering standards. Education is the key. Much of the current conversation around equity seems to imply that there is a relationship between color and capabilities. I do not share that opinion. We should be hiring the very best, but help people who want to improve, do so. Rather than work to make it easier to be poor we should work to end or at least reduce poverty. I am unsure if this is a city matter. Other than treating all citizens equally and assisting citizens as we can.