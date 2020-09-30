Why are you running for this position?
My son Malik kept on telling me to run, so I decided to. Nothing lasts forever so our young generation needs to get all access to become successful in their life. I also worked at YMCA before school and after school program in every Shakopee school. I want to create more vigorous programming and innovation for our youth. Such as more activities, digital technologies, health and wellness, fitness center and bring them outside motto. As you know “Health is Wealth.” My goal is to bring more facilities in park and recreation.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
COVID-19 pandemic, racial inequality, Shakopee Public Utility.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No, I have not charged or convicted. No, I am not involved bankruptcy or foreclosure
About how many city council meetings have you attended?
To be honest with you I did not attend any city council meeting, but I did watch on YouYube.
With what do you most agree or disagree with in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan? Is the overall plan in line with your values and vision for Shakopee?
I do agree with the 2040 comprehensive plan. This is a plan more than a technical document to be used by government. This is a plan for the residents of Shakopee and the wider community who live here, work here, or conduct business and those who visit our great city to enjoy all it has to offer. If the city created more natural spaces, it could reduce maintenance cost, reduce stormwater infrastructure needs, improve water quality, and provide habitat for birds and pollinators, all while achieving the community priority of connecting to nature. This is a perfect vision for Shakopee.
The city’s tax levy, if approved, will decrease by 2.08 percent next year. Do you want to maintain the current level of services in the city, increase them, or scale them back?
Yes, I will maintain the current level of services in our beautiful city. I will look for opportunities look for waste and bridge any budget gap.
This year, several issues have been on display between Shakopee Public Utilities and the city. In November, residents will have the opportunity to dissolve the utility completely and bring it back under the city’s umbrella. Do you support this decision? What solutions do you envision for repairing the problems the city is facing with the public utility?
Yes, I do because what is the point of running SPUC when they do not want to negotiate with the city. If we do have financial concern, state law violations, and quality issues then we do need to find some other option. Manager John Crooks overpaid salary is not acceptable. I would also love to see in future Shakopee residents reducing electric and water bills and the quality of water must be standard. We do want filtered water and reduce nitrate levels from some wells. Also we need to have advanced technologies and quality customer service.
Racial equity has been a topic of national interest in recent months. How do you feel the city can do better for its residents of color?
We need two for our world, one for coronavirus and another one for inequality and justice for people of color. We will find a vaccine for coronavirus. In 400 years we have not yet found a vaccine for racism. We need policymakers and genuine politicians who have compassion and care about people without judging their color of skin. Sometimes I am even the victim. Only thing I can say is we have to educate our young generation, that it doesn’t matter what color of skin you are, we are all God’s children and our blood is red.
I had never thought about running city council, but my son keeps on telling meyou should file. Then I thought about it and I said myself why not, I have been inthis community pretty long time and came in America as an exchange studentfrom Bangladesh and my host family Lucille Odenwald my Grandma fromShakopee always used to tell me and others “my little guy does not have to go to other part of the world to serve , he can serve in Shakopee”. It just strikes me, and my son Malik keep on telling me, so I decided to run. Nothing last forever so our young generation need to get all access to become successful in their life. I also worked at YMCA before school and after school program in every Shakopee schools. I want to create more vigorous programming and innovation for our youth. Such as more activities, digital technologies, health and wellness, fitness center and bring them outside motto. As you know “Health is Wealth”. My goal is to bring more facilities in park and recreation.What are the top three issues you would face during your term?Covid-19 pandemic, Racial inequality, Shakopee Public utilityHave you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?No, I have not charged or convicted. No, I am not involved bankruptcy or foreclosureAbout how many city council meetings have you attended?To be honest with you I did not attend any city council meeting, but I did watchon youtube.With what do you most agree or disagree with in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan? Is the overall plan in line with your values and vision for Shakopee?I do agree with the 2040 comprehensive plan. This is a plan more than a technicaldocument to be used by city government. This is a plan for the residents ofShakopee and the wider Shakopee community all who live here, work here, orconduct business and those who visit our great city to enjoy all it has to offer. Thisplan covers topics ranging from the economy, housing, land issue, transportation,park, resilience, quality of life and governance.2040 plan also exploring park and roadside maintenance. If the city created morenatural spaces, it could reduce maintenance cost, reduce stormwaterinfrastructure needs, improve water quality, and provide habitat for birds andpollinators, all while achieving the community priority of connecting to nature.This is a perfect vision for Shakopee.The city’s tax levy, if approved, will decrease by 2.08 percent next year. Do you want to maintain the current level of services in the city, increase them, or scale them back?Yes, I will maintain the current level of services in our beautiful city. I will look foropportunities look for waste and bridge any budget gap.This year, several issues have been on display between Shakopee Public Utilities and the city. In November, residents will have the opportunity to dissolve the utility completely and bring it back under the city’s umbrella. Do you support this decision? What solutions do you envision for repairing the problems the city is facing with the public utility?Yes, I do because what is the point of running SPUC when they do not want tonegotiate with the city. I wonder why SPUC not willing to meet in a public forumto discuss the ongoing issues. If it is not best interest of Shakopee residents, weshould have vote. If we do have financial concern, state law violations, andquality issues then we do need to find some other option. Manager John Crooksover paid salary is not acceptable. According to the public records obtained by theShakopean show Shakopee public utilities manager Mr. John Crooks yearly payexceeds the state mandated local government salary cap by more than $21,000,So, from all these genuine reasons I would love to support this decision. I wouldalso love to see in future Shakopee residents reducing electric and water bills andthe quality of water must be standard. We do want filtered water and reducenitrate levels from some wells. Also we need to have advance technologies andquality customer service.Racial equity has been a topic of national interest in recent months. How do you feel the city can do better for its residents of color?We need 2 Vaccines for our world. One for Corona and another one for inequalityand justice for people of color. We will find vaccine for Corona virus and it is amatter of time. On the other hand, in 400 years we have not yet find vaccine forracism. We need policy makers and genuine politicians; I mean who hascompassion and who care about in general people without judging their color ofskin not FAKKERS! Who helps others unconditionally that reflect basic fairness toall citizens equality. Twenty-eight years ago, when I was in Monroe, Louisiana Ihad an interview with a local university reporter, and he asked me what is thedifference you feel in USA? I said I feel one bad thing is color of skin, anddifference between white and black. It is a modern world, but the difference isstill there. I wish that I could do something about it. Sometimes I am even thevictim. Unfortunately, things did not change that much. Only thing I can say wehave to educate our young generation that it doesn’t matter what color of skinyou are, we are all God’s children and our blood is red. We do have to get alongeach other then we can see Global America and diverse Shakopee. Keep in mindin our school student speaks 70 different languages.