Why are you running for this position?
1. I am running because I care about our city and the future of the community. 2. I have lived and paid taxes here for eight years. I want to help keep our taxes lower than neighboring cities. 3. I see a lot of people out there complaining about how this city functions behind a keyboard — I was one of those people. I asked what I can do to evoke change whilst supporting my community? Run for City Council.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
1. Economic Development: Enhance economic clusters, business footprint expansion, Downtown Shakopee — Southbridge.
2. Community togetherness: More family night out engagements, more entertainment at Huber Park/downtown, new town festival(s), parks and rec expansion.
3. Cultural enrichment: Shakopee Diversity Alliance outreach and support, Continue to strengthen relationship with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
About how many city council meetings have you attended?
I have been watching them online. I have also been meeting weekly with current members of City Council and city administration to discuss current events, areas in need of improvement, issues, problems, future outlooks etc.
With what do you most agree or disagree with in the 2040 Comprehensive Plan? Is the overall plan in line with your values and vision for Shakopee?
I think the 2040 comprehension plan is very inline with my personal values and visions for Shakopee. We need to continue to grow and adapt as a city so we can not only keep up, but advance as a town, and community. I firmly believe in the mantra if you aren’t growing, you are dying.
The city’s tax rate, if approved, will decrease by 2.08 percent next year. Do you want to maintain the current level of services in the city, increase them, or scale them back?
I absolutely want to maintain the current level of services in the city. As we look at our comparable neighboring cities, we are below most of their tax rates. This is great for our citizens, but we need to keep up with what it takes to keep this city clean and safe. We need to maintain the quality of our facilities, roads, education, etc. Taxes help fund all of that.
This year, several issues have been on display between Shakopee Public Utilities and the city. In November, residents will have the opportunity to dissolve the utility completely and bring it back under the city’s umbrella. Do you support this decision? What solutions do you envision for repairing the problems the city is facing with the public utility?
I think if the SPUC remains, it needs some major cleaning up and administrative overhauling. Fraud is not a good concept to associate with your public utilities outlet. I think with new employment, new commission members, and a new service level agreement to the city and its residents, we can correct these issues.
Racial equity has been a topic of national interest in recent months. How do you feel the city can do better for its residents of color?
I have recently applied to join the Shakopee Diversity Alliance. Our town, our state, our nation needs education, alignment, and above all else, civility for our peoples. Shakopee has a rich cultural history. We have a strong Native American past, and a growing Hispanic and Somoli population. I don’t want to hold our residents back, I want to embrace their culture and bring it to the forefront. It is something to be proud of! We want the citizens of Shakopee to have equal rights across the board, and not be judged by their beliefs, religion, and especially not by the color of their skin.